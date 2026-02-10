Singled Out: Fred Hostetler's Midwinter Blues

One of our favorites, Fred Hostetler, returns today with another Singled Out special where he tells us about his recently released single "Midwinter Blues". Here is the story: "In the depths of winter, I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer." - Albert Camus

Midwinter Blues is an ode to being snowed in, either literally by the weather or figuratively by current events. Both of these are taking place right now in the United States and around the world. In the midst of "madness on the loose" I offer a brief folksy longing for the return of blue skies and warm sunshine. A simple, catchy, melodic and moody guitar lead frames the icy cold midwinter madness in a nostalgic way.

Late in February of last year, I woke up one dark gray morning knowing I had to get up...but I didn't want to. I sat on the end of the bed and just started singing, "I got the midwinter blues...I got a case of cabin fever I just can't lose" in an eccentric sort of country yodeling style. After three minutes of improvisational singing, I suddenly stopped and exclaimed; "Holy smokes, I just wrote an entire song, I better get this down before I forget it."

I grabbed my trusty iPhone and quickly recorded as much as I could remember of what I had done. Now a year has gone by and winter is nigh and I finally get to send this song off into the cold winter wonderland of the music world. I hope it helps whoever hears it in getting through the bleak midwinter.

The human animal, like a bear in winter time, just wants to hibernate. The nights are long. The days are grey and it's cold. Seems like a good time to stay indoors. You don't wanna slip on the ice, get frostbite, or slide off into the ditch with the car. So stay home, stay warm and listen to some music that you love.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

