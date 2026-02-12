Kid Rock Reveals Safeguards Against Ticket Scalpers

Kid Rock has shared the steps he has taken so that scalpers can not purchase and resale tickets at inflated prices to the dates on his upcoming Freedom 250 Tour - The Road To Nashville this spring.

He took to social media and shared: Kid Rock's Freedom 250 Tour is using Ticketmaster's Face Value Exchange to keep tickets in the hands of real fans - not scalpers.

*Tickets can only be resold for the original price paid, including fees and taxes.

No markups.

*If you can't make the show, the only place to resell is on Ticketmaster.

*Ticketmaster does not charge any fees to resell or to purchase resold tickets.

*Ticket transfer is turned off in most places - that's how we stop tickets from being flipped on other sites for profit.

*If you're bringing friends, you'll enter the show together with your group.

*Face Value Exchange makes sure every resale ticket is 100% legit and gets fans through the door.

*If you buy on any other site, there is no guarantee you'll get in the door - and most likely you won't.

*Some states, like Illinois, don't allow artists like me to restrict resale, so transfer has to stay on - but Ticketmaster will still keep prices at face value on its site.

*This isn't perfect, but it's a real step to shut down scalpers and protect fans.

*No extra cost to fans - same tickets, same prices, just fairer access.

*Bottom line: buy tickets, go to the show, and if plans change, sell them the right way so another fan gets in

Related Stories

Kid Rock, Jelly Roll, Jason Aldean Lead Rock The Country Lineup

UK Rockers Kid Kapichi Preview New Album With 'Shoe Size'

Kid Rock To Appear On Fox and Friends Live From The Detroit Cowboy

Kid Rock Wants You To Be Celebrated and Not Just Tolerated At Detroit Cowboy

News > Kid Rock