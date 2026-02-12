When Ozzy Osbourne Met Axl Rose

Longtime Guns N' Roses insider Del James shared the story of Axl Rose finally meeting Ozzy Osbourne at last year's historic Back To The Beginning Event. That story is one of the highlights of James' guest appearance on the latest episode of Talking Metal.
The show sent over these details: A new episode of the Talking Metal Podcast is now available, featuring an in-depth interview with Del James - longtime Guns N' Roses insider, tour manager, writer, journalist, and lifelong rock fan.
In Talking Metal Episode 982, host Mark Strigl speaks with Del James for a wide-ranging conversation that spans decades of hard rock history, iconic artists, and personal moments from the road.
One of the most powerful segments of the interview centers on Ozzy Osbourne, the Back to the Beginning event, and the emotional significance it held for the Guns N' Roses camp. Del James shares the seriousness with which the band approached the moment and the Ozzy meeting Axl Rose moment.
"It was so important to Axl, Slash, Duff, Richard and Isaac to be there that on days off, we would rent studios in various, you know, cities and rehearse the Black Sabbath songs. It was taken very seriously. And again, yeah, Axl meeting Ozzy (for the first time) was was so such a special moment, such a fantastic moment.
And they had plans to stay in touch, to see each other after our tour was finished. So, wow, Axl is the guy who told me that as Ozzy passed away and it was very emotional and very heavy and very sad."
Throughout the episode, Del also discusses his brand-new graphic novel, Consensual Violence, available now on Amazon hereAdditional topics covered in the interview include: Del's love of professional wrestling His work with RIP Magazine Interviewing Alice Cooper His book Language of Fear Meeting and working with Guns N' Roses The stories behind the iconic GN'R music videos he wrote Ozzy Osbourne and Back to the Beginning Axl Rose meeting Ozzy Wes Arkeen Attending Back to the Beginning Reconnecting with Slash And much more Check out the full interview here
