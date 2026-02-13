Singled Out: Krooked Tongue's Blood Shark

Krooked Tongue just released their new single "Blood Shark," the latest taste of their debut album "I A Know A Place" (out April 24th), and to celebrate vocalist and lyricist Oli Rainsford tells us about the new song. Here is the story:

"Blood Shark' is a jumper cable to the lazy and uninspired aspects of ourselves. A fat uppercut to our excuses for why we can't, or don't do the things we want to do. Everyone experiences nodus tollens at some point in their existence. Where it seems the vicissitudes of life are too turbulent to navigate. The walls are closing in and there's not a ladder in sight. But we often need change to inspire the solution, taking a step back and approaching our inescapable slump from a different angle.

"Blood Shark" is a plea to find a will so strong that it becomes in itself, unstoppable. The metaphor of the 'Blood Shark' encapsulates the foibles of our decisions. When it's all said and done, when we're being lowered into the ground, the 'Blood Shark waits at the bottom of your grave'. It feasts on a life left unfulfilled, reassuring you with a beguiling grin that it's OK that you didn't follow your dreams. It's a villainous reminder that there's still time to fight back and give the big fish an inedible final judgement.

'Blood Shark' is taken from our debut album 'I Know A Place' which is out on April 24th. We've been dying to get this body of work out into the world and give fans something to cherish forever.

