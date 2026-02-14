Converge Share 'Bad Faith' Visualizer as 'Love Is Not Enough' Arrives

Converge have released their brand new album "Love Is Not Enough", along with a visualizer video for the new album's focus tracks "Bad Faith". another/side sent over these details about the new record"

Love Is Not Enough features no special guests, no studio trickery, no relentless massaging of human imperfection in trying to manufacture the perfect take. "I think that realism is missing from a lot of modern music of any genre, but especially our genre," Bannon says. "Things either go super raw and almost chaotic to the point where it's distracting, or bands take the life out of what they're doing by editing every aspect. Sometimes the perfect take is the one that has some wildness to it. It's not perfectly executed. There's a lot of powerful moments on this record and a lot of angry moments. The realism amplifies that."

Unlike so many albums that adhere to a time-honored sequencing format, cherry-picking favored tracks for the all-important first, second, and final spots, Love Is Not Enough is all about momentum. "It does a thing that no other Converge record does-it keeps ramping up," Bannon says. "And that's definitely by design. Internally, we passed around dozens of ideas for sequencing because everyone interprets music differently and there's no right way of doing it. When we do that, we always joke that we all have to be equally unhappy. But this is the one that works."

Love Is Not Enough was recorded and mixed by Kurt Ballou at God City in Salem, Massachusetts, with engineering assistance from Zach Weeks. Jacob Bannon did the artwork and design, creating an image for each song and a commanding cover depicting a celestial witness to a world aflame. "We still identify this band as the outlet that's essential to our lives," Bannon says. "We give everything we have to it. Being past your average middle age, we're starting to see deeper than before into a variety of places. And I don't think that's specific to us. I think that's something that's utterly relatable."

Related Stories

Poison The Well And Converge Announce Spring Tour

Converge Reveal 'We Were Never The Same' Visualizer

Converge Share New Album Title Track Video 'Love Is Not Enough'

Ty Myers Taps Marcus King For 'Two Trains'

News > Converge