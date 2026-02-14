.

Watch Miss May I's 'Die On The Vine' Video

By Editorial Staff | Published: Feb 14, 2026 1:16 PM EST
Miss May I have returned with their brand new single and music video entitled "Die On The Vine", which is the first new music from the band since their "Pray For Silence" arrived last year.

The band had this to say about the new track, "'Die on the Vine' captures a mid-life reckoning - coming to terms with how deeply childhood experiences and unresolved trauma shape who we become.

"The song reflects the moment where denial stops working and self-awareness sets in. If those patterns are something you have to live with, the choice becomes whether to decay under their weight or grow stronger through them. 'Die on the Vine' leans into that tension, framing survival as adaptation: sharpening your thorns over time instead of letting the damage define you."

