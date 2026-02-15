Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider reassured fans that he is not dying after he was forced to pull the plug on the band's planned 50th anniversary concerts earlier this month.

Snider addressed his reasons for cancelling the trek via social media by sharing a video from his House Of Hair radio show to Facebook. Dee says, "Hey, everybody. It's me, Dee Snider, and I'm not dying. No, not never - I mean, we're all dying, but not immediately.

"My announcement about canceling the tour for health reasons, problems with my heart, arthritis, things like that, the rumors have run wild that I am on my deathbed," he continued. "I am not. I just can't do those things that I did in my twenties, thirties, forties, fifties and even sixties. All right? Otherwise, I'm alive and well. I'm enjoying life. I'm here for the 'House Of Hair'. I'm directing a movie. I'll be writing things. You won't see me on the stage kicking ass like I used to because that will mess me up."

He later added, "I'm okay. I just can't do that anymore. And you know what? Truth of the matter is, I don't want you to see me up there being less than you expect me to be. If you got memories of a great show that I did, that's what I wanna leave you with, not me standing up there like Willie Nelson. Nothing wrong with Willie, 95 years old in a wheelchair, but you know what I'm saying. I went out rocking. I'm still rocking here. I ain't stopping. I got a lot of life to live. My dad's 95 and still kicking, so I'm expecting to be around for a long time, which means the 'House Of Hair' will go on forever."

