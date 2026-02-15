Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral

The Recording Academy shared video of the all-star tribute to metal legend Ozzy Osbourne from this year's Grammy Awards ceremony and in just a day the clip has been viewed over 77,000 times.
The tribute took place during the "In Memoriam" portion of the ceremony and featured Post Malone, Guns N' Roses Slash and Duff McKagan, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith and producer Andrew Watt rocking the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs".
The Grammy Awards tribute was a reunion of sorts with artists that took part in his acclaimed 2020 album "Ordinary Man". As we previously reported, the legendary metal vocalist passed away in July shortly after his farewell concert that featured a who's who of rock artists and saw Ozzy reunite with his original Black Sabbath bandmates.
