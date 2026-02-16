Singled Out: TRAITRS' Dream Drowning

Toronto darkwave duo TRAITRS just released their new single "Dream Drowning" and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the new track. Here is the story:
The idea of Dream Drowning was inspired by my ability to not remember my dreams, something I just can't take control of. I can't force myself to dream. What's always fascinated me about it was this is my normal, how I end my day it simply continues uninterrupted, no internal interruption, I guess.
I tend write song titles and fragments of lyrics before the record even begins so I feel I can connect closer to the overall themes or tone of a record. My grandfather also has this genetic disposition, so I held that close knowing I wasn't alone or broken if that makes sense. It has this quixotic anthemic chorus that has a lush rich dreamy essence to it and knew it had to be Dream Drowning.
The lyric "I'm dreaming of you drowning through your eyes but I can't heal myself..." is a direct response to me living life through others people stories or lives not my own. I always relate this to what I think death will be like, just like someone hit the power switch off.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below
