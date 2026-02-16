The Space Between Deliver 'Weapon Of Choice'

Ottawa rockers The Space Between have released their new single "Weapon Of Choice". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Dying Sun". We were sent the following details:

Recorded at the legendary Noble Street Studios, "Weapon of Choice" marks a high-octane collaboration with acclaimed producer Brian Moncarz, known for his work with heavyweights like Alice Cooper and The Tea Party. The production eschews digital polish for the authentic roar of vintage tube amps and real drums, capturing a band in peak form. As James Shaheen explains, the track was born from a desire to capture their live ferocity: "We've struggled to find a recorded sound that properly captures our energy and I think we have finally been able to do it with 'Weapon of Choice.'"

Lyrically, the single dives into the darker recesses of the human psyche, exploring the paralyzing grip of bad decisions. Lyricist and vocalist Maryn Pegan describes the track as a building pressure chamber, likening the internal struggle to an addiction. This tension is palpable in the song's haunting verses: "I fight myself to stay awake / Who will I choose to disobey? / Temptation game / Just look away." It is a song about the heavy toll of awareness-knowing the right path while being led down the wrong one by something uncontrollable.

The musicality of the track reflects a band that has found its grooviest stride to date. Drummer Tom Sergi notes that the initial inspiration for the main riff came from a rhythmic groove he was determined to play, leading guitarist James Shaheen to channel a Petrucci-style approach influenced by Dream Theater. The result is a sonic landscape where Ethan Ryan's nasty bass lines lock in with heavy, syncopated riffs, providing a powerful foundation for Pegan's soaring, melodic delivery.

"This song really felt-and still feels-like a new beginning for us," says Maryn Pegan. "We've gone through some big changes over the past few years, and I think this marks a turning point to an actualized band. Making 'Weapon of Choice' brought us back together and kickstarted what we feel is our most fulfilling set of music yet."

The single provides a window into the thematic depth of the full album, 'Dying Sun.' According to Pegan, the album's lyrics tell a story of life, death, epiphany, and resurrection, moving from the stain of time in "Weapon of Choice" to the eventual freedom found in tracks like "Endlessly." This narrative arc is supported by a production team that also included Rob Cosh and John Rosefield, who helped the band refine their unique, cohesive, and powerful sound.

James Shaheen views the record as a necessary byproduct of the band's collective struggle. "This was not an easy album to make... occasionally the sun goes away for a while, and it's just dark and pouring down rain," Shaheen admits. "But we can't have the light without the dark, and I think the collective struggle has created a really special collection of music." This grit is what defines The Space Between - a band unafraid to blend heavy guitar work with emotional intensity.

Since their formation in 2022, The Space Between has rapidly climbed the ranks of the Canadian rock scene. Following their 2023 self-titled EP and standout tracks like "Your Excuses," the band has earned four separate nominations at the Capital Music Awards and garnered praise from legendary critics like Alan Cross. "Weapon of Choice" is the culmination of that momentum, showcasing a band that has finally bridged the gap between their polished recordings and their high-energy, sold-out live performances.

Choose your weapon. The band have already chosen theirs.

Related Stories

News > The Space Between