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Anthrax's New Album Has 'More Grownup Kind Of Sound' Says Benante

By Editorial Staff | Published: Mar 26, 2026 6:16 PM EDT
Anthrax's New Album Has 'More Grownup Kind Of Sound' Says BenanteSocial media video capture

Anthrax will be releasing the first single from their new album in May and drummer Charlie Benante discussed the track and record with Hot Metal while the band is on their current tour in Australia.

He said of the first single, "It's a great song, that's all I can say. We wanted the first song to come out, to basically represent Anthrax in 2025/2006. So it's basically a thrasher number, you know?

"There's elements of the (album) that are very abrasive. There's elements of the record that ... wow, we haven't gone in this area. And a lot of it, it''s a more grownup kind of sound. I don't mean that in a way where it sounds like a Little River Band or anything but it's just we're more mature now and I think the writing shows it. It's so good. And I'm not going to say 'it sounds like this', 'it sounds like that'. It's just a collection of songs where each one stands up right next to the other one.

"There will be three songs that come out before the record comes out. So you will get samples of what this record is before it comes out ... I really think the Megadeth thing, having a number one record, I think was a great thing."

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