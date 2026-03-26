Poison Ruin Stream 'Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)

Poison Ruin have shared a brand new track called "Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)", which is the latest single from their new studio album "Hymns from the Hills " that arrives next Friday, April 3rd. another side sent over these details:

On new single "Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)", Poison Ruin's trademark driving rhythms seamlessly descend into slow-burn bridge build, effortlessly marrying the sweaty, sing-song punch of the Ramones with the infinite psych-space of a cynicism-fried Hawkwind. Lyricist / songwriter Mac Kennedy cautions against falling into the paralysis of false moral purity and petty fantasies of self-preservation.

"Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)" is the final single ahead of the release of their forthcoming album Hymns from the Hills, due next Friday via Relapse. Across its vital 13 tracks, Poison Ruin ambitiously rewrite the rules of what punk is capable of achieving, pushing their sound into expansive new terrains without sacrificing an ounce of the bleak symbolism and uncompromising aggression that first established them as an urgent new voice in the world of extreme music.

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