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Greta Van Fleet Declare 'We're Back, Baby!'

By Michael Angulia | Published: May 10, 2026 4:28 PM EDT
Greta Van Fleet Declare 'We're Back, Baby!'Instagram screen capture

After Greta Van Fleet frightening fans earlier this week with a cryptic message that alluded to a break-up, the band followed up with a new post where they declared "We're back, baby!"

The group's new Instagram post on Friday (May 8th) not only reassured fans with the declaration, "We're back, baby!", but they also appeared to preview what sounds like a new song.

The post came after the band shared a video recapping their career earlier last week that had the caption "Thanks for the wild ride. Love, Josh, Jake, Sam & Daniel", which led many to speculate that they were breaking up.


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Greta Van Fleet Declare 'We're Back, Baby!'

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