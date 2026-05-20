The HU Team With Nothing More's Jonny Hawkins For 'Lost Soul' And Announce New Album

The HU have released their brand new single "Lost Soul" that features Nothing More's Jonny Hawkins. The Hunnu rockers shared the track to announce that they will be releasing their new album "HUN" on July 24th.

From the official announcement: Across the song, the percussive groove-laden soundscape resembles the extremes of Mongolia's fickle and unforgiving climate. A head-nodding riff tosses and turns beneath propulsive verses, giving way to a melodic refrain from Hawkins who croons the infectious chorus, "Born to be a lost soul." These English-sung affirmations lock into a seamless volley with traditional Mongolian chanting, uniting styles and cultures in one burst of boundary-breaking energy.

Resounding beyond all borders, the song trumpets a message of resiliency, fortitude, and strength that translates positively into any language and anywhere in the world.

Regarding the song, Galaa comments "We have been unpacking our surprises one by one. Hunnu Rock transcends through culture and in that respect, we have made 'Lost Soul' with Jonny Hawkins. To be not lost on your life journey, not losing your values, and go through life and having a courage to face the life obstacles are messages we are sending our fans through this song 'Lost Soul' and in our next album, HUN. "

Hawkins adds, "I am so excited to team up with a band as committed to their craft as The Hu. It's unlike anything I've done before."

HUN finds The Hu, who were first tipped by NPR back in 2019, at the peak of their powers thus far. They expand the scope of their signature Hunnu Rock with 11 tracks steeped in the lore and legend of Mongolia, yet uplifted with universal ambition. It's as epic, enthralling, and enigmatic and it opens the gateway into their world.

"We took our time to do this right, and we're so glad that we're almost ready to release what we have worked on these past few years," the band says. "Now, we are also focusing on the performances and working out a brand-new setlist. We want to play bigger venues so we can do extensive production, and bring in some amazing elements of our culture, and play these ideas to our fans. And, as well as our third album, we have some amazing ideas for another album already!"

HUN TRACK LISTING:

"Warrior Chant"

"Lost Soul"*

"The Men"

"Echoes of My Father"

"Shadow"

"Horsemen"

"Greed"

"The Real You"

"Grey Hun"

"Universe"

"Second Face"

*Version of "Lost Soul" (Featuring Jonny Hawkins of NOTHING MORE) will only appear on the digital version of HUN

ALBUM FORMATS:

Out July 24

Digital (Worldwide)

CD (Worldwide)

ALBUM VARIANTS + BOX SET:

Out September 11

Standard Vinyl (Worldwide)

Indie Exclusive Vinyl (Worldwide)

Band Webstore Exclusive Vinyl (Worldwide)

Spotify Fans First Exclusive Vinyl (NA)

Revolver Exclusive Vinyl (NA)

HMV Exclusive Vinyl (UK)

FNAC Exclusive Vinyl (FR)

Amazon Exclusive Vinyl (GSA)

Napalm Exclusive Boxset (EU/UK)

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