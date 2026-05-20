Yes Deliver 'Turnaround Situation' Visualizer

Prog rock legends Yes have shared a visualizer for their new single "Turnaround Situation", which comes from their forthcoming album "Aurora" that will arrive on June 12th.
Jon Davison says, "'Turnaround Situation' came from realizing that every time I ignored my conscience, life seemed to fall apart in one way or another. I've taken the wrong road before. Most people have. There's always a temporary thrill in it, but eventually it catches up with you.
"Writing this song was part confession, part redemption. Ultimately, the song is meant to capture that feeling of finally being at peace with yourself -when, by choosing the high road, you stop fighting what you know deep down is right.
"The strange thing is, the right road is usually the harder one. It demands more from you. But in the end, it gives something back too: clarity, self-respect, and a kind of inner freedom. I think that's what everyone's really chasing underneath it all."
Steve Howe said of the album, "Making this record was joyful, a chance to play, explore and give everything to the music. It's always been about collaboration, somebody can write a song, but until everybody puts their contribution in, it isn't really a Yes song. We're not trying to echo the past; we're carrying the spirit of Yes forward and turning it into something new."
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