Paul Di'Anno Live Album Previewed With 'Phantom Of The Opera' Performance

Cleopatra Records have shared late Iron Maiden icon Paul Di'Anno live performance of "Phantom Of The Opera" from the forthcoming live album that was recorded in Zagreb, Croatia on May 21, 2022 - a little over two years before Di'Anno's death.

The Live CD is being released in coordination with the new documentary film "Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer that is set to be released on June 26th. Pre-order the CD and DVD package here.

The label shared these details: The life and career of pioneering heavy metal frontman Paul Di'Anno, the powerhouse voice heard on Iron Maiden's early albums, will be celebrated in the forthcoming documentary, Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer, to be released by Cleopatra Entertainment this summer.

Now, to coincide with the movie's theatrical release, Cleopatra announce the June 26 release of a corresponding live CD, recorded in Zagreb, Croatia on May 21, 2022 - a little over two years before Di'Anno's death. And today, the first single from the album drops - a magnificent performance of Iron Maiden's 1980 debut album favorite "Phantom Of The Opera."

A "searing epic," wrote UK journalist Geoff Barton at the time; and it remains so.

Like the movie, the CD Iron Maiden's Lost Singer serves up a strikingly raw and intimate show, a testament not only to Di'Anno's refusal to allow his long-term health problems and disabilities (he had been confined to a wheelchair since the mid-2010s) to hold him back, but also to the sheer devotion with which his fans still regarded him.

Indeed, the fans are as much a part of the movie as Di'Anno, as it tells how two loyal supporters, having encountered Di'Anno at the lowest point of his life, set out to restore his health and relaunch his career. It was their crowdfunding campaign that led to D'Ianno relocating to Croatia, where - through the help of those fans and doctors - he made a massive turnaround, climaxing in a heroic and drama-filled return to the stage. All of this is captured in Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer, which Orshoski began shooting in 2017.

"For years there wasn't much to capture," says Orshoski, whose credits include Lemmy, a study of the Motorhead frontman, and The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead. "Paul was waiting for surgeries that doctors in the U.K. would not green-light. He was in an incredibly dark place. But once he got to Croatia, fans and doctors gave him the hope he was desperately searching for. It was beautiful to witness. I wanted to make a film that was unlike any rock doc you've ever seen. And in the end, I think we got there."

One of icons of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene of the late 1970s and early 1980s, London-born Di'Anno helped launch Iron Maiden around the world, appearing on two of the most foundational metal albums ever released: Iron Maiden's 1980 self-titled debut and the celebrated follow-up, Killers, released in 1981. In one of the most epic sagas in metal history, Di'Anno left Maiden in 1981 and was replaced by Bruce Dickinson, leaving metal fans around the world to debate which line-up and which singer was/is better. It's a debate that continues to this day, almost 50 years later.

Orshoski finished work on the film (which was shot in England, Croatia, Brazil and the United States) shortly before Di'Anno's death at 66 in October 2023. Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer has been screening at European film festivals and will be released worldwide on both streaming services and on Home Entertainment DVD and BLU RAY formats.

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