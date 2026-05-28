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Watch Trailer For BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUSAN: LIVE VIEWING

By Editorial Staff | Published: May 28, 2026 10:10 AM EDT
Watch Trailer For BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUSAN: LIVE VIEWING

A trailer has been released for the BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUSAN: LIVE VIEWING is a global live cinema event bringing BTS' return to Busan Asiad Main Stadium to cinemas worldwide.

Following the record-breaking opening of 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'', BTS returns to the iconic venue for a monumental homecoming, marking their first performance there since their final full group show in 2022.

Spanning 34 cities with 85 shows, the tour marks the most extensive tour ever by a Korean artist. The Busan broadcast marks the third live cinema event of the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'' world tour, following live viewings from Goyang and Tokyo in April.

The live cinema broadcast will take place on BTS' debut anniversary of June 13. Notably, the performance falls on BTS' debut anniversary, adding a profound layer of symbolism as the group celebrates their legacy and future.

Screening times will vary by territory; in some regions, including North and South America and Europe, broadcasts are delayed to accommodate local time zones. For more information, visit www.btsliveviewing.com

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