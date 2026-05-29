Def Leppard Rock India For First In Latest Behind The Tour Video

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing the fifth episode of its Behind The Tour 2026 video series. The latest footage sees "the guys perform in India for the first time ever, take in the sites, make some last minute set adjustments and more!"
The UK rockers played three shows in the country in March, which included events in Shillong, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Def Leppard return to the road for a summer series of dates across Europe that will open in Rattvik, Sweden on June 13. Stream video from India here.
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