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Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Athens Concert

By Bruce Henne | Published: May 29, 2026 3:56 PM EDT
Metallica Share 'Creeping Death' Video From Athens Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", from a recent show in Athens, Greece. The California outfit were joined by openers Gojira and Knocked Loose.

The lead single from "Ride The Lightning" was featured during the band's appearance at the city's Olympic Stadium as the first 2026 concert date of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "Load" single, "King Nothing", from the Athens event. The band are touring across Europe this summer ahead of hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall.

Stream live footage from the Athens concert event here.

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