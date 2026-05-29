The Rolling Stones Take Fans Behind The Scenes Of 'In The Stars' Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the making of a video for "In The Stars", the lead single from the band's forthcoming album, "Foreign Tongues."

Directed by Francois Rousselet, the new video features acclaimed actress Odessa A'zion (Marty Supreme, I Love LA). The video, which was created by Deep Voodoo using groundbreaking deepfake technology, models the Stones from the 70's performing "In The Stars" amongst musicians, singers, dancers from different eras, different cultures and subcultures.

"Are you kidding me?," says A'zion about working with the band. "It's my dream. The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was 'Tattoo You'. I'm obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure."

Due July 10 via Capitol Records, "Foreign Tongues" was recorded in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed 2023's "Hackney Diamonds."

The album features performances from Jagger, Richards and Wood, alongside their core collaborators including Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan. It also includes a special appearance from Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure's Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Get format details and stream a behind the scenes look at the making of a video for "In The Stars" here.

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