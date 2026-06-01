Avenged Sevenfold Fuel Pussy Riot's 'Candy Dopamine'

Pussy Riot have released their brand new single "Candy Dopamine" featuring Avenged Sevenfold. The track comes from the group's forthcoming debut album "Cyka", which will arrive on June 12th.
Band founder Nadya Tolokonnikova had the following to say about the new single, "This song is kind of a love & hate song to prescription and designer drug culture.
"It started with my dependence on anti depressants, but it's also looking at everyone now mentalhealthmaxxing and looksmaxxing via pills and injections."It's not a judgement, it's just an observation and my personal experience with these things is that I have to be in a long term relationship with them for my PTSD and depression."
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