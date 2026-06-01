Def Leppard Recruit Extreme For Fall Tour in Mexico and South America

Def Leppard have announced that they will be continuing their 2026 live action by embarking on a new tour of Mexico and South America with special guest Extreme this fall.
Ahead of the trek, the band will play a show in Hollywood, FL at Seminole Hard Rock Live on October 15th before heading to Queretaro, MX on the 17th at the Autodroma Queretaro.
The tour will include three shows in Mexico followed by stops in San Salvador, Alajuela, Quito, Bogota, and Buenos Aires, before wrapping things up in Santiago on November 8th at the Movistar Area.
The band advises, "Rock Brigade members get first access to tickets and VIP packages starting tomorrow. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, June 5 at 10a unless otherwise noted. Santiago on sale June 6, San Salvador on sale June 8, Quito on sale June 9, Alajuela on sale June 12."
10/15/2026 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Live
10/17/2026 Queretaro, MX Autodroma Queretaro
10/19/2026 Mexico City, MX Palacio de los Deportes
10/21/2026 Guadalajara, MX Arena VFG Guadalajara
10/24/2026 San Salvador, SV Estadio Cuscatlan
10/27/2026 Alajuela, CR Parque Viva
10/30/2026 Quito, EC Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
11/2/2026 Bogota, CO Movistar Arena
11/5/2026 Buenos Aires, AR Movistar Arena
11/8/2026 Santiago, CL Movistar Arena
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