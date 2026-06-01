Goose Announce Fall Tour

Goose has announced full details of their upcoming fall headline tour. Dates begin November 3 at Kansas City, MO's The Midland Theatre and continue through the entire month. Highlights include a three-night stand at Milwaukee, WI's Miller High Life Theatre (November 6-8), along with two night stands at Kansas City, MO's The Midland Theatre (November 3-4), Nashville, TN's The Truth (November 10-11), Uncasville, CT's Mohegan Sun Arena (November 13-14) and Pittsburgh, PA's Citizens Live at The Wylie (November 19-20).
Pre-sale sign-ups are now available exclusively here; fans who sign up will receive a unique code that grants access to the official Goose pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 3, at 10:00 AM (local). Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, June 5, at 10:00 AM (local).
The new dates mark the impending arrival of their sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, out June 12 on No Coincidence Records. A fully immersive world of sound that ingeniously captures what it feels like to move through today's overstimulated, hyperconnected society, BIG MODERN! includes such evocative new singles as "Torero" and the rapturous "Good2B," both available everywhere now. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "groovy and discombobulated...a vintage Goose jam," "Good2B" followed an array of cryptic teases from the band, including a hilarious video posted to social media starring Emmy Award-nominated actor Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, The Office, Girls), who then accompanied the band as they sat courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game at NYC's Madison Square Garden. Lacy sat between the four members of Goose, each of whom wore bright yellow hoodies spelling out "FACE" - a key lyrical component of their fan favorite song, "Big Modern!" The teaser video and MSG appearance capped off two weeks of speculation inspired by guerrilla marketing in major US cities featuring the words "BIG MODERN!" along with a BIGMODERN.com website displaying Morse code for mysterious phrases and interactive messaging based on Goose fans' thoughts across social media.
"As I see it, all these ideas we've been playing with are an absurdist reflection of the confusion of existing in today's world," Goose singer-guitarist Rick Mitarotonda told Rolling Stone. "Over-stated guerrilla marketing campaign with zero context or direct connection to anything, video of a five-minute rant from an unhinged executive, showing up at an NBA game in ridiculous sweatsuits...The album is a dispatch from interesting times, without judgment or superiority. We're all in it the same - the exhilarating, disorienting experience of constantly being so 'connected'. The overstimulating, high-resolution world of content streaming directly into your brain, in real time, all the time. Synthetic, prepackaged human emotion on demand for your entertainment. The nightly doomscroll bliss. The relentless worship of the projection of an image of self to the world. Identity as a brand. Your FACE... on your FACE. Somehow, more becomes less. Something is lost, but we're not totally sure what it is. It's awesome, and it's terrifying."
GOOSE - LIVE 2026
JUNE
1 - Paris, FR - Elysee-Montmartre
3 - Berlin, DE - Festaal Kreuzberg
5 - Aarhus, DK - NorthSide 2026
13 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
15 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
16 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
23 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
24 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
27 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
28 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
30 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
JULY
1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion (SOLD OUT)
2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC
4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC
AUGUST
13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
15 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater
16 - Reno, NV - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
18 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)
19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
21 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
22 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
24 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)
29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Twilight Concert Series @ Civic Center
SEPTEMBER
24 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond
NOVEMBER
3 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
4 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre
6 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
7 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
8 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
10 - Nashville, TN - The Truth
11 - Nashville, TN - The Truth
13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
14 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
15 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena
18 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
19 - Pittsburgh. PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie
20 - Pittsburgh. PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie
21 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena
Goose Stream New Album and 'Good Times - End Times' Video
Goose Announce Hi-Fi Listening Events For New Album
Goose Share New Song 'Torero' From Immersive New Studio Album
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover