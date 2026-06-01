Goose Announce Fall Tour

Goose has announced full details of their upcoming fall headline tour. Dates begin November 3 at Kansas City, MO's The Midland Theatre and continue through the entire month. Highlights include a three-night stand at Milwaukee, WI's Miller High Life Theatre (November 6-8), along with two night stands at Kansas City, MO's The Midland Theatre (November 3-4), Nashville, TN's The Truth (November 10-11), Uncasville, CT's Mohegan Sun Arena (November 13-14) and Pittsburgh, PA's Citizens Live at The Wylie (November 19-20).

Pre-sale sign-ups are now available exclusively here; fans who sign up will receive a unique code that grants access to the official Goose pre-sale beginning Wednesday, June 3, at 10:00 AM (local). Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week leading up to the general on-sale on Friday, June 5, at 10:00 AM (local).

The new dates mark the impending arrival of their sixth studio album, BIG MODERN!, out June 12 on No Coincidence Records. A fully immersive world of sound that ingeniously captures what it feels like to move through today's overstimulated, hyperconnected society, BIG MODERN! includes such evocative new singles as "Torero" and the rapturous "Good2B," both available everywhere now. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "groovy and discombobulated...a vintage Goose jam," "Good2B" followed an array of cryptic teases from the band, including a hilarious video posted to social media starring Emmy Award-nominated actor Jake Lacy (The White Lotus, The Office, Girls), who then accompanied the band as they sat courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game at NYC's Madison Square Garden. Lacy sat between the four members of Goose, each of whom wore bright yellow hoodies spelling out "FACE" - a key lyrical component of their fan favorite song, "Big Modern!" The teaser video and MSG appearance capped off two weeks of speculation inspired by guerrilla marketing in major US cities featuring the words "BIG MODERN!" along with a BIGMODERN.com website displaying Morse code for mysterious phrases and interactive messaging based on Goose fans' thoughts across social media.

"As I see it, all these ideas we've been playing with are an absurdist reflection of the confusion of existing in today's world," Goose singer-guitarist Rick Mitarotonda told Rolling Stone. "Over-stated guerrilla marketing campaign with zero context or direct connection to anything, video of a five-minute rant from an unhinged executive, showing up at an NBA game in ridiculous sweatsuits...The album is a dispatch from interesting times, without judgment or superiority. We're all in it the same - the exhilarating, disorienting experience of constantly being so 'connected'. The overstimulating, high-resolution world of content streaming directly into your brain, in real time, all the time. Synthetic, prepackaged human emotion on demand for your entertainment. The nightly doomscroll bliss. The relentless worship of the projection of an image of self to the world. Identity as a brand. Your FACE... on your FACE. Somehow, more becomes less. Something is lost, but we're not totally sure what it is. It's awesome, and it's terrifying."

GOOSE - LIVE 2026

JUNE

1 - Paris, FR - Elysee-Montmartre

3 - Berlin, DE - Festaal Kreuzberg

5 - Aarhus, DK - NorthSide 2026

13 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

15 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

16 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

23 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

24 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

27 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

28 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

30 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

JULY

1 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

2 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

3 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC

4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC

AUGUST

13 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

15 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

16 - Reno, NV - The Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

18 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

19 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

21 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

22 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

24 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

27 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Twilight Concert Series @ Civic Center

SEPTEMBER

24 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

NOVEMBER

3 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

6 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

8 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

10 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

11 - Nashville, TN - The Truth

13 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

14 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

15 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

18 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

19 - Pittsburgh. PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie

20 - Pittsburgh. PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie

21 - Rochester, NY - Blue Cross Arena

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