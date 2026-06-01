Metallica In The Studio For 'Load' 30th Anniversary

The 30th anniversary of Metallica's "Load" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: Metallica have reissued Load with a 2025 remastering, which really makes an audible improvement on songs "Ain't My Bitch", "Until It Sleeps", "King Nothing", "Hero of the Day", "House That Jack Built", and the biggest sonic upgrades on "Bleeding Me" and "Mama Said". Check it out here while James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett discuss Metallica's Load thirtieth anniversary with me In the Studio.

"He nicknamed me 'Dr. No' ," chuckles Metallica lead singer/songwriter James Hetfield, regarding their early recording collaboration with producer Bob Rock. "Every suggestion he made I'd say 'No'. Over time we learned to think about his suggestions...".

"And then say 'No'," deadpans Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett with a comedic rimshot. After the superstar-making 1991 "Black Album", it took five long years for the members of Metallica to catch their collective breath sufficiently to venture a follow-up, Load, in June 1996. Even pre-internet widespread use, the response in popularity and the attendant responsibilities to be available to a voracious worldwide fanbase left precious little time for writing and recording new Metallica music.

After almost a decade of struggle, capturing Metallica's heavy metal sonic fury in the studio had eluded them. The tragic death of original bass player Cliff Burton, and being rock's maladjusted poster children had made Metallica insular, and for good reason. Of course, selling an unbelievable 16 million U.S. copies of their first attempt working with hard rock veteran producer Bob Rock on 1991's phenomenal "Black Album" raised even the notoriously obstinate band's confidence level to Def Con 4 for the follow up, Load in June 1996. Hear all about it here in a refreshingly honest interview with Hetfield and Hammett while you jam at lease-breaking levels.

Stream the episode here

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