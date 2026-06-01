Singled Out: NORMUNDY's Corrupt My Code

Heavy rockers NORMUNDY recently released their new single "Corrupt My Code" and to celebrate we asked lead vocalist Joshua D-Day to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

The world moves fast these days, far faster than our minds or spirits are meant to handle. Technology and society have advanced so rapidly that they've outpaced biological evolution.

We are still tribal beings by nature, and the cognitive load that modern society dumps on us far exceeds what we're wired to handle.

"Corrupt My Code" is about the moment you recognize all of these issues and make the decision to live life on your own terms. Whether through yourself or through someone you love, "Corrupt My Code" is about rediscovering what it means to be human and changing your life to prioritize that. Being more present in your daily life. Taking things more slowly. Immersing yourself in nature as much as possible. Completely disconnecting from the outside world whenever you spend time with loved ones.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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