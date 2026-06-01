Wednesday 13 Announces 'Un-Alive From Pol'and'rock 2025' Album

Wednesday 13 has announced that he will be releasing a new live album, entitled "Un-Alive From Pol'and'rock 2025", on September 25th via Napalm Records.

Here is the official announcement: It was a hot day in the Polish summer, over 750,000 fans had crammed their way into the Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield for the 2025 Pol'and'Rock Festival, a storied tradition for over 30 years. The Duke of Spook Wednesday 13, hot off his smash hit album Mid Death Crisis, took the stage and proceeded to decimate onlookers with a triumphant hit parade, commanding the crowd with excitement and awe.

Thankfully, for us all, they had the soundboard tapped, and now that explosive performance will live on forever as Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025, dropping September 25 via Napalm Records.

Wednesday 13 on Un-Alive at Pol'and'Rock 2025: "I'm so excited for the release of our new live album. And it's not just a live record in front of a few people, this is the biggest concert we've ever played. Over 750,000+ people in attendance for the Pol'and'Rock festival where we deliver one of the most memorable Wednesday 13 concerts of our career."

A career spanning set of both Wednesday 13 and Murderdolls hits, the band journeys through Mr. Motherf***er's extensive catalogue. With Murderdolls classics like "Summertime Suicide" and "197666", Weds takes us from the beginning through his solo catalog, featuring Transylvania 90210 hits "Look What The Bats Dragged In" and "Bad Things", The Dixie Dead's "Too Fast For Blood," Horrifier's "Good Day to Be a Bad Guy," and a plethora of bangers from Mid Death Crisis including "In Misery," "When The Devil Commands," and "Rotting Away." A bloody good time from beginning to end, this album is meant to be heard with the windows down, your accelerator through the floor, and bats on the moonlit horizon.

Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025 Will Be Available in The Following Configurations:

Digipak CD

2 LP Translucent Red

2 LP Cross White/Red (Limited to 200 Worldwide)

2 LP White Label (Limited to 50 Worldwide)

Digital Album

Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025 Tracklisting:

"Blood Fades To Black (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"Look What The Bats Dragged In (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"Too Fast For Blood (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"Rotting Away (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"I Want You Dead (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"When The Devil Commands (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"Summertime Suicide (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"197666 (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"There's No Such Thing As Monsters (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"In Misery (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"Good Day To Be A Bad Guy (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"Nowhere (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"I Walked With A Zombie (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"Bad Things (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

"I Love To Say F*** (Un-Alive from Pol'and'Rock 2025)"

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