Hear Genghis Tron's New Song 'Nothing Blooms in the Hollow'

Genghis Tron have shared their new single "Nothing Blooms in the Hollow". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Signal Fire" that is set arrive on June 12th.

Here is the official announcement: For almost two decades, Genghis Tron bandleaders Michael Sochynsky and Hamilton Jordan have gazed into the future and imagined what the world would look like after the extinction of our species- an outcome that has long troubled but also inspired them to steer the pioneering outfit in breaking new ground with each successive release. With their fourth full-length album Signal Fire, Genghis Tron awaken us from the post-apocalyptic daydreams of their previous work with a violent- and most welcome- shove.

Roaring onto the scene in 2004 with a uniquely demented blend of extreme metal, synthesizer textures, and drum-machine madness, Genghis Tron are no strangers to making a forceful impression. But Signal Fire marks the first time the band- joined Tony by Wolski (The Armed) on vocals, Nick Yacyshyn (SUMAC) on drums, plus newcomer Kenny Szymanski (The Armed) on bass- has captured this level of urgency with such visceral precision.

On the album's latest single "Nothing Blooms in the Hollow," Genghis Tron graft the savagery of blast beats onto the hypnotic motorik repetition of krautrock. At this stage, having set out from the beginning to forge common ground between Cryptopsy and Autechre, between Brutal Truth and Boards Of Canada, ugly-beautiful new genre hybrids from Genghis Tron no longer come as a surprise.

Signal Fire- which was co-produced and mixed by Seth Manchester (Model/Actriz, Battles)- unfolds in kaleidoscopic fashion, and Genghis Tron has never sounded more unhinged, more alive, and more free to continue upending everyone's expectations in service of making compelling music.

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