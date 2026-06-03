Ross Harding To Deliver 'Graveyard Blues' This Week

UK-based Dark Blues artist Ross Harding will be releasing his new single 'Graveyard Blues' on June 5th. Here is the official announcement with more details about the new track and Ross' upcoming tour to support it:

Graveyard Blues is an atmospheric and cinematic reinterpretation of one of the Blues' oldest themes: the mythology of the crossroads and the sacrifices that accompany a life's calling.

Drawing inspiration from the folklore surrounding Robert Johnson, the song explores the personal cost of pursuing authentic artistic expression. Rather than seeking wealth, fame or fortune, its narrator is driven by a deeper need to create - to follow a path that is often uncertain, demanding and difficult to explain.

At the heart of the song is the line, "Signed the page in blood so I could sing these Blues" - a vow to the craft itself. The act of sacrifice is artistic rather than material - a willingness to give parts of oneself in pursuit of something honest, meaningful and enduring.

Rich with haunting imagery and melancholy textures, Graveyard Blues reflects on devotion, perseverance and the pieces of ourselves we leave behind in the pursuit of meaningful art. It is a song about commitment to a craft, and the sacrifices made.

Built around voice, dark and weighty acoustic guitar and slide, Blues Shadows strips the music back to its essence while drawing on themes of the prophetic, artistic sacrifice, power, faith, desire and consequence. The performances are intimate and unvarnished, capturing a sense of tension and immediacy that runs through each track.

Entirely self-produced, the record carries a depth and weight in its acoustic guitar sound that sets it apart - a modern, heavy approach to a traditionally stripped format, where tone, space and performance drive the production.

From the stark, prophetic tone of John The Revelator, to the personal weight of Graveyard Blues, and the darker, more confrontational edge of If I Had Possession Over Judgement Day, the release moves between confession, warning and internal struggle.

Blues Shadows marks a defining moment in Harding's Dark Blues Revival - a modern take on the genre rooted in tradition but driven by mood, space and emotional weight.

Featured in Blues in Britain, Blues Rock Review and more, Ross Harding continues to build a growing audience across the UK with his distinctive sound and live performances.

Pre-Save "Graveyard Blues" here.

The release will be supported by the 'Blues Shadows' 2026 UK and European Tour with 'The Dark Blues Revival' 2027 Tour currently being booked.

New dates will be announced once confirmed on an ongoing basis throughout the year.

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