Watch L.A. Guns Rock 'Electric Gypsy' From New Live Album

L.A. Guns have shared their performance of their classic song "Electric Gypsy" as the first single from their forthcoming live album "Live From The Guild Theatre" that will be hitting stores on July 3rd.

From the official announcement: From The Guild Theatre is explosive from start to finish, the Gunners firing off killer versions of fan favorites tracing as far back as the band's debut album - "Sex Action," for example, probably hasn't featured in the repertoire since the eighties, but it's alive and kickin' here.

Sophomore set Cocked and Loaded, meanwhile, spits out some of the most powerful shotgun blasts in the band's entire arsenal - "I Wanna Be Your Man," The Ballad of Jayne," "Rip and Tear" and the set-ender, "Never Enough." And Leopard Skin gets both a triumphant airing and a delirious response.

In fact, longtime vocalist Phil Lewis and the man who put the Guns in both L.A. Guns and Guns N' Roses, Tracii Guns, have never sounded better - quite an achievement for a band that's been tearing up the stages of the world since 1983! Ace Von Johnson (guitar), Johnny Martin (bass) and Shawn Duncan (drums) complete the line-up.

The first single from the album, "Electric Gypsy," is another from the self-titled debut, and it sounds as fresh now as it did way back then... drop it into your streaming playlist and it won't simply wake up the neighbors, it'll have them hammering on your door, demanding to know what you're listening to.

Yes, you'll tell them it's L.A. Guns - who else could it be? But you can also tell them that it's not only coming out on CD and vinyl, but there's a DVD and a cassette as well.

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