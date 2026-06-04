Gentle Giant's 'In a Glass House' Remixed And Remastered

Gentle Giant's "In a Glass House" has been newly remixed and remastered for a new edition that is set to be released on July 31st, 2026. Chipster shared these details:

One of progressive rock's most daring and influential albums, In a Glass House by Gentle Giant returns in a powerful new form, newly remixed and remastered by Grammy Award-winning producer Eber Pinheiro alongside the band's own Derek Shulman.

Originally released in 1973, In a Glass House stands as a bold artistic statement that pushed the boundaries of composition, musicianship, and studio experimentation. With its intricate arrangements, shifting time signatures, and thought-provoking themes, the album remains a cornerstone of progressive rock and one of Gentle Giant's most celebrated works. The album features some of the band's most enduring compositions, including "The Runaway," "Experience," and the epic closing title track "In a Glass House."

For the first time ever, In a Glass House has been newly mixed and made available in both 5.1 surround sound and Dolby Atmos, opening up the album's dense arrangements and intricate performances in an entirely new way.

"When we made In a Glass House, we were pushing ourselves musically and creatively in every direction," said Derek Shulman. "Hearing the recordings again and being able to remix them with today's technology has revealed details and textures that were always there but never fully heard. We wanted to present In a Glass House the way we always hoped it could sound, clearer, more dynamic, and true to the original vision. The detail in the performances really comes through in this new mix."

"The Dolby Atmos and surround mixes really allow the listener to step inside the music," Shulman added. "It's incredibly rewarding to hear the album take on a new life while still staying completely true to what we created in 1973."

For longtime fans and new listeners alike, this new edition of In a Glass House presents the album with greater power, depth, and transparency than ever before, reaffirming its place as one of the defining recordings of the progressive rock era.

The release will be available in multiple formats, including a standard 180g vinyl LP, limited edition clear vinyl, CD, and a deluxe CD/Blu-ray edition featuring stereo, 5.1 surround sound, and Dolby Atmos mixes. Pre-order here

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