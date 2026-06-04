Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith Fuel Bear McCreary's 'Cool Kids'

Bear McCreary has shared his new single "Cool Kids" (feat. Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Brendan McCreary). The track comes from Bear's new album "Singularity: Ekleipsis", that will arrive on July 31st.

Atom Splitter sent over these details: "The Singularity" is Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning composer Bear McCreary's symphonic metal project. In 2024, McCreary released an ambitious hard rock concept album of the same name, featuring an extraordinary lineup of rock talent, including Serj Tankian (System of a Down), Corey Taylor (Slipknot), and more.

Soon to be released is The Singularity: Ekleipsis, the follow-up album, which continues the metal saga of a damaged world in turmoil. Ekleipsis draws its name from the ancient Greek word meaning "abandonment" and explores themes of disillusionment and perseverance through struggle.

"'Cool Kids' was born when [bassist] Duff McKagan sent me a voice memo of a riff he was messing around with," McCreary shares. "My ears perked up instantly - his riff was undeniable! So Duff and I went into the studio the next week along with my brother, vocalist Brendan McCreary, and [drummer] Chad Smith from Red Hot Chili Peppers and wrote the song together. We went in with Duff's initial riff and our enthusiasm, and walked out with 'Cool Kids.' When Slash got back into town, he added his signature screaming guitar parts, and there it was. 'Cool Kids' is a song about all of us being proudly who we are, but I wouldn't blame anybody for assuming the title was inspired by the fact that Brendan and I got to create this song with the coolest kids in rock and roll."

Another impressive collection of rock and metal luminaries are featured on the new album, including: Joe Duplantier (Gojira), Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy), Claudio Sanchez (Coheed and Cambria), Jens Kidman (Meshuggah), Alissa White-Gluz, Tim Henson (Polyphia), Steve Vai, Stewart Copeland (The Police), Gene Hoglan (Strapping Young Lad), and more.

THE SINGULARITY: EKLEIPSIS TRACK LISTING:

"Overture II"

"Our Kingdom" (feat. Alissa White-Gluz and Brendan McCreary)

"The Chandelier" (feat. Patrick Stump)

"Black Box" (feat. Joe Duplantier and The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices)

"Kill Us Anyway" (feat. Brendan McCreary)

"Sweet Misery" (feat. Claudio Sanchez and Tim Henson)

"Blueshift" (feat. Steve Vai, Tim Henson, and Brendan McCreary)

"Alexandria" (feat. Raya Yarbrough and Guthrie Govan)

"Pray for a Storm" (feat. Stewart Copeland and Brendan McCreary)

"Supernova" (feat. N.T. Bullock)

"Cool Kids" (feat. Slash, Duff McKagan, Chad Smith, and Brendan McCreary)

"Shades of Gray" (feat. Brendan McCreary)

"The Elephant's Foot" (feat. Jens Kidman)

"One Fine Day" (feat. Slash and Brendan McCreary)

"I Forever" (feat. Brendan McCreary)

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