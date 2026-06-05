Billy Idol Releases 'John Wayne' Video With Alison Mosshart

(hennemusic) Billy Idol has released a video for "John Wayne", featuring Alison Mosshart, as the latest track issued from his album "Dream Into It." Idol and Mosshart originally teamed up on the song for his 2008 compilation, "The Very Best of Billy Idol: Idolize Yourself", and re-recorded it for his 2025 record.

"It was great to work with Steven Sebring once again on a music video," says Idol. "This one was inspired by our mutual love of westerns and spaghetti westerns while also playing homage the great masters like Leone and Warhol.

"And having Alison on the track made it 3x better. We did it first at the Hoover Dam and I thought wouldn't it be great to have this version on the Dream Into It record. Much love to Alison for bringing an incredible spirit to this song and video."

This summer, Idol returns to the road for the next leg of his highly successful world tour, It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again!; get details and stream the "John Wayne" video here.

Related Stories

Watch Billy Idol Rock American Music Awards And Receive Lifetime Achievement Award

Billy Idol To Be Honored At 52nd American Music Awards

Billy Idol And Steve Stevens React To Rock Hall Induction

Iron Maiden, Billy Idol and Oasis Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2026

News > Billy Idol

Share this article: