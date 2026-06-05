Deep Purple Recruit Keith Urban For New Song 'Diablo'

Rock legends Deep Purple have released their brand new single "Diablo," which features a guitar appearance from country music star Keith Urban on second guitar.

The track comes from Deep Purple's forthcoming album, "SPLAT!", which will be released July 3 on earMUSIC. SRO shared these details: "Diablo" follows "Arrogant Boy" (the album's first single) and opens the door to one of Deep Purple's surreal new story worlds:

The most dangerous place on earth, where a heroine crosses a river, jumps into a fighting pit, celebrates with a bucket of wine, falls into the glitter pool and somehow makes it back home with a tale to tell. "Diablo" is a classic Deep Purple rocker- the kind of hard rock track that lives from the riff, the groove, and the band chemistry captured in the studio.

The official music video for "Diablo" is a live performance piece that will premiere via earMUSIC's YouTube channel on Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 PM ET, 11:00 AM PT. Fans joining the premiere will also be able to chat with DEEP PURPLE's Roger Glover.

"It is all about taking chances," DEEP PURPLE frontman Ian Gillan says of "Diablo." "Just for once in your life, do something exciting, step out of the mold, take that curious bend in the road instead of sticking to the highway and do something that will, for the rest of your life, either guide or warn you."

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