Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Of Wolf And Man", from a May 19 show in Chorzow, Poland. The show marked the third 2026 concert date of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of the group's latest release, "72 Seasons."
The track was originally featured on the band's fifth record, "Metallica"; the album earned the band its first US No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.
Metallica were joined by openers Gojira and Knocked Loose at the city's Slaski Stadium. Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "Death Magnetic" track, "The Day That Never Comes", from the Chorzow event - watch both live performances here.
Metallica Stream 'Sad But True' Performance From Zurich Concert
Metallica Deliver Limited Edition 'Reload' Remastered Box Set
Metallica Rock Master Of Puppets Classic In Frankfurt
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Falls Off Stage In Dublin
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single- The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video- more
Rock The South 2026 Expands to Four Days- Craig Morgan To Salute America's Heroes With New Song 'Blanket Of Stars'- Hear Parker McCollum and Lee Ann Womack- more
BTS' Arirang Surpasses 3.8 Billion Global Streams- Hear Justin Bieber's 'Swag Live From Coachella (Weekend I)- Coi Leray Takes Fan 'Outside' With New Single- more
Quick Flicks: Jefferson Starship - The Definitive Concert (Remastered)
Celebrate America 250 at Freedom Fest at Fairmont Scottsdale Princess
Hear Bad Wolves' New Vocalist With 'Paint It Red' Single
The Strokes Recruit Walton Goggins For 'Going Shopping' Video
SteelHeart Releasing Cover Of Badfinger's 'Without You'
Music Community Rallies Around ex-Thrill Kill Kult bassist Charles Levi Amid Health Crisis
Saves The Day Announce 25th Anniversary UK Tour For 'Stay What You Are'
The Juliana Theory's Josh Fiedler (LOWREV) Covers La Roux's 'Bulletproof'
Metallica Share Berlin Performance Of 'The Unforgiven'
Vice Business Only Give Duran Duran's 'The Wild Boys' A Makeover