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Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert

By Bruce Henne | Published: Jun 05, 2026 12:57 PM EDT
Metallica Share 'Of Wolf And Man' From Polish Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Of Wolf And Man", from a May 19 show in Chorzow, Poland. The show marked the third 2026 concert date of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of the group's latest release, "72 Seasons."

The track was originally featured on the band's fifth record, "Metallica"; the album earned the band its first US No. 1 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 20 million copies in the region.

Metallica were joined by openers Gojira and Knocked Loose at the city's Slaski Stadium. Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "Death Magnetic" track, "The Day That Never Comes", from the Chorzow event - watch both live performances here.

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