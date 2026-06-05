Singled Out: Trevor Finlay's Shut The Hell Up

Nashville blues-rock artist Trevor Finlay ("A little Muddy Waters with a little David Lee Roth." - Drum Media) just released his new single, "Shut The Hell Up," and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

"Shut The Hell Up" is a tongue in cheek feel good rocker that I wrote with my buddy Ray Barnette. As it usually happened, we got together and swapped funny stories to mine for ideas.

Somehow, we got onto the subject of times that we'd stuck our feet in it, metaphorically not literally, and one of us said "we should probably learn to shut the hell up" and the song was born. It was one of those songs that came together quickly.

Last fall I got the opportunity to play the Frank Brown Songwriters Festival and rediscovered this one while deciding what songs to play. I was genuinely surprised by the reaction that it received - from the laughs and nods at the opening line to everyone being more than willing to yell "shut the hell up" back at me in a spontaneous call and response, the whole experience encouraged me to record it.

That same weekend, a woman approached me and jokingly said "Thanks to you, my husband has been singing "Shut The Hell Up" at me since we saw you yesterday." I laughed and said "Well, I could apologize but I wouldn't mean it."

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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