The Who Stream 'Won't Get Fooled Again' From Live At Eden Project

(hennemusic) The Who are streaming a performance of their 1971 classic, "Won't Get Fooled Again", in sync with the release of "Live At Eden Project."
Issued May 29, the set captures a July 2023 performance at Cornwall's iconic Eden Project, which saw the band joined by the Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra and fusing classic rock intensity with orchestral grandeur alongside the band's iconic catalog.
The Eden Project's natural acoustics and enclosed structures created a warm, detailed sonic environment that offered a clarity and intimacy unmatched by traditional stadium settings.
"Live at Eden Project" is now available in multiple formats; get more details and stream "Won/t Get Fooled Again" from the release here.
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