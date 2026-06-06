Cold War Kids Share 'There Goes The Night' From Expanded 'Robbers & Cowards'

Cold War Kids have shared "There Goes The Night", which one of the tracks featured on their forthcoming expanded 20th anniversary edition of their debut "Robbers & Cowards" that is set to be released later this year.

From the official announcement: Twenty years ago, Cold War Kids introduced their distinctive blend of soulful storytelling, blues-infused indie rock, and unforgettable melodies to the world with the release of their acclaimed debut album, Robbers & Cowards.

Fueled by the breakout singles "Hang Me Up to Dry," "We Used to Vacation," and "Hospital Beds," the album earned widespread critical acclaim, peaked at No. 173 on the Billboard 200, and launched a career that has since generated more than one billion streams worldwide and established the band as one of the most enduring acts in modern alternative rock.

To celebrate the landmark album's 20th anniversary, Cold War Kids are prepping a special expanded edition of Robbers & Cowards for release later this year that will feature several songs written during the album's original era that were left unfinished at the time and have now been newly recorded by the band.

Originally written during the band's earliest days in Southern California, "There Goes The Night" captures the emotional honesty, restless ambition, and communal spirit that defined the period that gave birth to Robbers & Cowards.

"'There Goes The Night' is the first song we are releasing of four songs that were unfinished from the Robbers & Cowards days and it's one of my favorite Cold War Kids songs ever," says Nathan Willett, the band's singer and primary songwriter. "To finish these lyrics, I put myself back in this time when a bunch of band guys and assorted friends lived in Long Beach in this house at 8th and Orange. We were crossing the line into becoming adults-holding on to youth for dear life. That intimacy and brutal honesty you have when friendships are family is really special. It has that gospel rock thing, kinda like U2's Rattle and Hum or The Band, that feels like it's always existed."

Fans have already gotten an early taste of "There Goes The Night" on the road, as Cold War Kids - Nathan Willett (vocals, piano, guitar), Matt Maust (bass), David Quon (guitar, backing vocals), Matthew Schwartz (keys, backing vocals, guitar, percussion), and Joe Plummer (drums, percussion) - recently debuted the song live on tour with Young The Giant.

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