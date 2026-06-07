Metallica Rock 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' In Athens

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "For Whom The Bell Tolls", from a recent show in Athens, Greece.
The track from "Ride The Lightning" was featured during the band's appearance at the city's Olympic Stadium as the first 2026 concert date of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."
The California outfit were joined by openers Gojira and Knocked Loose. Metallica are touring across Europe this summer ahead of hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall.
Stream "For Whom The Bell Tolls" from the recent Athens concert here.
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