Peter Frampton Releases Frampton Documentary Trailer

(hennemusic) Peter Frampton has released the official trailer for his new documentary, "Frampton." From the arena-shaking triumph of "Frampton Comes Alive!" to a final tour shaped by a degenerative diagnosis, Frampton follows a rock icon who lost everything and fought his way back-again and again.
Commemorating the 50th anniversary of his "Frampton Comes Alive" record, this career retrospective documentary of Peter Frampton is an uplifting portrait of the legendary guitarist and singer as he continues performing today.
Directed by Frampton's own longtime bandleader Rob Arthur, the film allows the British musician to recount, in his own words, how he first came to prominence in the bands The Herd and Humble Pie before becoming a solo artist and experiencing a meteoric rise to selling out stadium shows in 1976.
"Frampton" - which made its world premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on June 4 - features appearances by a number of his contemporaries including Ringo Starr, Bill Wyman, Tom Morello, Sheryl Crow, Alice Cooper, Richard Daltrey, Nancy Wilson, Julian Frampton, Mia Frampton, Jade Frampton and more.
"I'm thrilled to share the official trailer for my documentary, Frampton," says the rocker. "It's been an incredible experience reflecting on this journey and the people who have been part of it along the way."
Stream the official trailer for the "Frampton" documentary here.
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