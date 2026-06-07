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The Rolling Stones Get 'Rough And Twisted'

By Bruce Henne | Published: Jun 07, 2026 5:39 PM EDT
The Rolling Stones Get 'Rough And Twisted'

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are debuting a visualizer video for "Rough And Twisted" from the band's forthcoming album "Foreign Tongues." Due July 10 via Capitol Records, the project was recorded in under a month at Metropolis Studios in West London, with Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood reuniting with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt, who also helmed 2023's "Hackney Diamonds."

The album features performances from Jagger, Richards and Wood, alongside their core collaborators including Darryl Jones, Matt Clifford and Steve Jordan. It also includes a special appearance from Charlie Watts, captured during one of his final recording sessions before his passing in 2021. Additional contributions come from an impressive line-up of guest artists, including Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, The Cure's Robert Smith and Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The project will be available on a wide range of formats, including CD, deluxe CD editions, cassette, multiple vinyl variants (standard and limited colour pressings), exclusive retailer editions, and special box sets, alongside the single 'In The Stars' on CD and vinyl formats.

Watch the visualizer video for "Rough And Twisted" here

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