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Allman Brothers Band In The Studio For 'Live at Fillmore East' 55th Anniversary

By Editorial Staff | Published: Jun 08, 2026 12:15 PM EDT
Allman Brothers Band In The Studio For 'Live at Fillmore East' 55th Anniversary

The 55th anniversary of the Allman Brothers Band's "Live at Fillmore East" album is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

Redbeard shared this synopsis for the episode: To mark the fifty-fifth anniversary of the album widely hailed as one of the greatest concert recordings ever, we present my archival interviews with the late Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts from In the Studio regarding the Allman Brothers Band Live at Fillmore East.

The Allman Brothers Band Live at Fillmore East featured spirited concert versions of several of the songs from the Allman Brothers' first two studio albums, including an epic "Whipping Post" and "In Memory of Elizabeth Reed", plus crackling arrangements of classic traditional numbers "Statesboro Blues", Muddy Waters' "Trouble No More", and "Stormy Monday". The late Gregg Allman and dearly departed Dickey Betts are your ear witnesses to rock history here the week of June 22.

Stream the episode here

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