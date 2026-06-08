Ira Black Launches ApocAElypse With 'INTELL-I-GENTS'

Veteran guitarist Ira Black (Vio-Lence, Metal Church, I Am Morbid, Lizzy Borden, Westfield Massacre) has launched his brand new group ApocAElypse and have shared their first single "INTELL-I-GENTS" along with a music video.

According to the announcement, the group represents a bold new chapter in his career. Stepping beyond his celebrated role as a guitarist, Black takes center stage as vocalist, songwriter, and creative architect, delivering a sound that merges crushing modern metal with cinematic atmosphere and thought-provoking themes.

"INTELL-I-GENTS" serves as the band's introduction and a statement of intent. Driven by towering riffs, industrial textures, and anthemic melodies, the song explores the growing influence of artificial intelligence, digital surveillance, and society's increasingly complex relationship with technology. Equal parts cautionary tale and futuristic metal anthem, the track offers a glimpse into the conceptual depth that defines ApocAElypse's vision.

Commenting on the incendiary new song, Black states: "Intell-I-Gents' is my transmission from the edge of a world quietly handing its pulse to machines-where convenience becomes consent and intelligence starts writing the rules we live by. I fused Industrial/ Metal weight with Electronic pulse to mirror that tension: a human heartbeat colliding with an algorithm that never sleeps. This song isn't a warning from the future-it's a mirror held to right now, asking who's really in control as we cross the line."

The accompanying music video, directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films and co-directed by Black, brings the song's themes to life through a striking visual narrative that reflects the tension between humanity and the rapidly evolving digital world.

ApocAElypse features a powerhouse lineup led by Ira Black alongside his son, guitarist Ira Black IV, whose classical training and technical prowess bring a unique dynamic to the band's sound. Rounding out the lineup are bassist Matt Snell (formerly of Five Finger Death Punch) and drummer Lonny Pasillas (formerly of Deadsett and Kill Devil Hill). Together, the group blends decades of experience with a forward-thinking approach, crafting modern metal that is both crushingly heavy and ambitiously expansive.

Further elevating the band's debut is acclaimed producer and mixer Kane Churko, whose work on "INTELL-I-GENTS" delivers the track's massive sonic impact. Renowned for collaborations with Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch and Disturbed, Churko helps shape a sound that balances crushing heaviness with contemporary clarity and precision. The song was then mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Rob Halford, Testament, Sabaton), whose expert touch brings additional depth, power, and polish to the final mix, ensuring "INTELL-I-GENTS" hits with maximum impact.

"INTELL-I-GENTS" is the first of several singles scheduled for release throughout the summer as ApocAElypse prepares to unveil their forthcoming debut album. The ten-song record is expected to arrive across digital platforms later this year, with additional music videos, live appearances, and touring plans to be announced in the coming months.

With its combination of modern metal power, cinematic ambition, and fearless subject matter, ApocAElypse emerges as a new force ready to challenge expectations and confront the future head-on.

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