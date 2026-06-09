Rush Honor Neil Peart At First Show Of Fifty Something Reunion Tour

Rock legends Rush took the stage on Sunday night (June 7th) at the Kia Forum for the first show of their Fifty Something Reunion tour, the same venue the band performed their final concert with Neil Peart in August of 2015.

Band cofounders Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are joined on the tour by drummer Anika Nilles (Jeff Beck) and keyboardist Loren Gold (The Who And Chicago) and their legendary late bandmate Peart was still very much part of the set.

During his first comments to the audience on Sunday night, frontman Geddy Lee told the crowd, "We're here for so many reasons. We're here to celebrate over 50 years of music that Alex, myself, and the great Neil Peart made together. We're here to pay tribute to Neil."

The show also featured video footage of Neil, including a montage that he narrated with comments like "I consider my whole career to be a reflection of me at 16 and what my values were. And what I thought the idea of artistic integrity was and what it should be devoted to."

Another highlight from the concert was acclaimed singer Aimee Mann making a surprise appearance to perform their 1987 collaborative duet "Time Stands Still" with the band. Geddy told the crowd, "Please, a round of applause for Aimee Mann. Coming out here to make this night, to honor Neil and make it special."

Here is the setlist from the show (according to Blabbermouth):

(Tape) Where's Rush?

01. Xanadu

02. Limelight

03. Far Cry

04. Subdivisions

05. Freewill

(Tape) Neil Peart Tribute Collage 1

06. Bravado (dedicated to Neil)

07. Caravan

08. La Villa Strangiato

09. Vital Signs

10. The Spirit Of Radio

Set 2:

(Tape) Countdown

11. 2112 Part I: Overture

12. 2112 Part II: The Temples Of Syrinx

13. 2112 Part VII: Grand Finale

14. Distant Early Warning

15. Red Barchetta

16. Dreamline

(Tape) Bird-dy Lee Sketch

17. Natural Science

(Tape) Neil Peart Tribute Collage 2

18. Time Stand Still (with Aimee Mann)

19. Red Sector A

20. YYZ

21. The Garden

(Tape) "South Park" Intro

22. Tom Sawyer

Encore:

23. By-Tor & The Snow Dog

24. Working Man

(Tape) Neil Peart Tribute

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