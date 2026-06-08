Singled Out: Empires in Orbit's Mother!

Electronic rock duo Empires in Orbit just released their new single "Mother!", along with a horror-inspired music video. To celebrate we asked Gary Mann to tell us about the track and visual that previews their new album "Audiodrome", which will arrive on August 14th. Here is the story:

Mother! is our little miracle song that almost wasn't. This was one of the first songs I wrote for our new record and thought it was too straight forward without guitars. I went to my friend Brian's house to track guitars for the 4 songs I knew I wanted guitar on and thank god I did. My console with all my demo's crashed and I didn't have the Empires in Orbit sessions backed up.

After I met Fe Malefiz and she joined the band with me I was hoping she didn't like those songs anymore because they were now in oblivion. Turns out...she loved those songs. Brian was able to recover them from that guitar session months prior and we saved the poor thing.

I still wasn't convinced this would be a stand out track until Fe Malefiz sent her tracks back to me. That's kinda when I knew who I had on my team now, a singer who took the simplicity of a song and transformed it into a powerhouse of emotion. The final product is a song you can either bang your head or cry yourself to sleep to and that's pretty special to me.

I also love that we got the budget to make the exact video we wanted for this song. We are both horror fans and this song is about dark, hard to confront feelings, so we wanted it represented in that way. Taking on tough to face fears and sorrows are scary and they should look that way.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

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Singled Out: Empires in Orbit's Mother!

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