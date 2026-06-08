Watch Beastie Boys' offshoot Mike D 5D's 'True Colors' Visualizer

Beastie Boys icon Mike D has offered up a visualizer video for the song "True Colors" to celebrate the news that the debut album from Mike D 5D, entitled "Thank You", will arrive on August 28th.

Nasty Little Man sent over these details: Thank You will mark the first full length offering of new music from a Beastie Boys alum since 2011's Hot Sauce Committee Part 2.

Preceded by the "playful, beat-driven collage" (THE NEW YORK TIMES) of "Switch Up" and "the classic, bombastic, boisterously energetic" (OKAYPLAYER) "What We Got," Thank You is a dozen servings of sonically inventive post-electronic grooves and hypnotic hooks that find Mike D's unmistakable voice leading the listener through an aural playground that defies categorization.

Thank You traces its origins back to a series of zero-pressure, experimental recording sessions at Mike's home studio. The sessions began with Mike's sons Skyler and Davis as the first of a cast of collaborators that would expand to include Carter Lang, Jared Solomon, Ging, Jason Lader, Eddie Ruscha, Tyran Donaldson and more joining in across a variety of locations. The album's fluid, intuitive nature is reflected in its eclectic artwork by visual collaborators Can Can Press, Thad Higa and Charles Deroyan.

"It's been so much fun making this music with people I love and I have grown to really appreciate in our collaboration," Mike D commented. "And I just hope it's fun for others and not overly serious, because let's be real, I'm releasing this music into a very strange and dark and power-fixated world that really devalues art and feelings and compassion and empathy and equality."

Mike D 5D's Thank You will be released August 28 via Capitol Records. The album was mixed by Derek "MixedByAli" Ali, mastered by Nicolas de Porcel, and consists of the following songs

Switch Up

What We Got

True Colors

That's Right

Secrets Pt. I

Secrets Pt. II

I Don't Care

Make It Stop

Crypto

Here We Are

Back To Start

It's Time

Thank You

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