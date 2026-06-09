Hear Paul Di'Anno Rock Iron Maiden Classic From New Live Album

Cleopatra Records have released a new single of late Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di'Anno performing the band's classic "Prowler" from the forthcoming live concert that accompanies the release of Wes Orshoski's Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer documentary.

The label shared these details: A lot of water has passed under the bridge since Paul Di'Anno and Iron Maiden first arose, primal heroes of the so-apocalyptic first wave of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal.

But anyone who was there at the time is sure to remember the day they brought home the band's self titled first album, dropped the needle onto the vinyl (there were no CDs back then, remember), and "Prowler" leaped out of the opening grooves - a wall of destruction that knew no boundaries, musically or lyrically...

You see me crawling through the bushes With it open wide What you seeing, girl?

Ah, people don't write songs like that, anymore, and maybe Paul Di'Anno was aware of that as he put together the set list for his comeback tour in 2022. Just like it did on Iron Maiden, "The Prowler" opened the show, and if it was a disturbing listen in 1980, it was positively shattering 42 years on.

"The Prowler" proves from the outset that Di'Anno's body may have been through the wringer, but his vocals, and his presence are untouched by time.

Like the movie, the CD Iron Maiden's Lost Singer serves up a strikingly raw and intimate show, a testament not only to Di'Anno's refusal to allow his long-term health problems and disabilities (he had been confined to a wheelchair since the mid-2010s) to hold him back, but also to the sheer devotion with which his fans still regarded him.

Indeed, the fans are as much a part of the movie as Di'Anno, as it tells how two loyal supporters, having encountered Di'Anno at the lowest point of his life, set out to restore his health and relaunch his career. It was their crowdfunding campaign that led to D'Ianno relocating to Croatia, where - through the help of those fans and doctors - he made a massive turnaround, climaxing in a heroic and drama-filled return to the stage. All of this is captured in Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer, which Orshoski began shooting in 2017.

"For years there wasn't much to capture," says Orshoski, whose credits include Lemmy, a study of the Motorhead frontman, and The Damned: Don't You Wish That We Were Dead. "Paul was waiting for surgeries that doctors in the U.K. would not green-light. He was in an incredibly dark place. But once he got to Croatia, fans and doctors gave him the hope he was desperately searching for. It was beautiful to witness. I wanted to make a film that was unlike any rock doc you've ever seen. And in the end, I think we got there."

Orshoski finished work on the film (which was shot in England, Croatia, Brazil and the United States) shortly before Di'Anno's death at 66 in October 2023. Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer has been screening at European film festivals.

The film will see its North American Theatrical Premier for public audiences at the Lumiere Music Hall Theater, 9036 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 on June 9th, 2026 at 7:00pm, which is also the official North American release date for both the digital VOD and Home Entertainment DVD/Blu Ray formats

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