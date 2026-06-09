Malvada Share 'Aventura Favorita' Visualizer

Brazilian rockers MALVADA have released their brand new single, "Aventura Favorita," along with an official visualizer, that are available now via Frontiers Music Srl.

The band had the following to say about the brand new track, "'Aventura Favorita' is about finding someone who makes the world seem bigger and somehow still feels like home."

Freeman Promotions shared the following detail about the fast rising band: MALVADA was initially formed in March 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic. With a rock n' roll style full of personality, the band quickly attracted attention as one of the most promising acts in the Brazilian rock scene.

In January 2021, MALVADA released their first single entitled "Mais Um Gole," which gained greater prominence in the scene. Shortly afterwards, in May of the same year, it was time to release the second single, "Cada Escolha uma Renúncia," which preceded the launch of the band's debut album, 'A Noite Vai Ferver.'

In 2022 and 2023, MALVADA solidified its presence on the national rock panorama, performing more than a hundred shows in several cities in Brazil. The band had the privilege of participating in huge festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Best of Blues and Rock, Angra Fest, and Chama Rock, sharing the stage with renowned national and international rock names, like Pitty, Ira!, Angra, Viper, Edu Falaschi, Matanza, Golpe de Estado, Extreme, and Tom Morello.

In November 2023, MALVADA, composed of Indira Castillo, Bruna Tsuruda, Rafaela Reoli and Juliana Salgado surprised with a big announcement: the band has become the newest signee of the prestigious Italian label Frontiers Records, which has renowned bands in its catalog such as Mr. Big, Asia, Whitesnake, Jeff Scott Soto, among others, promising to take them to a new level, with opportunities to expand their reach and conquer the global market.

Their latest self-titled album, released last June and produced by the Brazilian Grammy-award-winning producer Giu Daga, delivers a powerful and exciting musical experience, featuring tracks in both English and Portuguese, setting the bar for the band to conquer a global audience.

MALVADA recently toured Europe with Michael Schenker, wrapping the tour up last month, and is set to play again at Rock in Rio in September, along with Bring Me The Horizon, Avenged Sevenfold, Bad Omens, and Poppy.

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