Militarie Gun Launching 20 Songs for 20 Dollars North American Tour

With the cost of concert tickets on the rise, Militarie Gun want to make sure that fans can enjoy live music this summer so they are launching their 20 Songs for 20 Dollars of North America.

The 27-date headline run, which they are launching in support of their most recent studio album "God Save The Guns", will see the band selling tickets for just $20 across all dates.

Softcult, Shady Nasty and Dazy will be supporting the dates that are set to kick off on September 6th in Oklahoma City, OK at Beer City Music Hall (following an appearance Rocklahoma the previous day).

Militarie Gun will also be playing support dates for The Sex Pistols this fall. Vocalist Ian Shelton had this to say about their new headline trek, "The world is falling apart and everyone is broke, so we're bringing you 20 Songs for 20 Dollars.

"We can't control ticketing fees, but we can control whether or not the ticket is affordable to begin with. We're excited to finally do something we've been talking about for a long time."

9/05 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma Festival

9/06 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall*

9/08 - Dallas, TX @ AM/FM*

9/09 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk*

9/10 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Chelsea's Live*

9/12 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum*

9/13 - Miami, FL @ Churchills*

9/14 - Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

9/16 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Hell*

9/17 - Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl*

9/18 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle*

9/19 - Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern*

9/20 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat*

9/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

9/24 - North Toronto, CA @ Second Summer Festival

9/25 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Four Chord Music Festival

9/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Under the 'K' Bridge Park

9/26 - Brooklyn, NY @ CBGB Festival

9/27 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

9/29 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop*

9/30 - Detroit, MI @ The Loving Touch*

10/01 - Chicago, IL @ Metro*

10/03 - Milwaukee, WI @ Vivarium*

10/04 Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line*

10/06 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater*

10/07 - Salt Lake City @ UT Metro*

10/09 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos*

10/10 - Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre*

10/11 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre*

10/13 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel*

10/14 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's*

10/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater*

Supporting The Sex Pistols

10/16 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

10/17 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

* = with support from Softcult, Shady Nasty and Dazy

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