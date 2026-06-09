Rock The South Festival Postponed And Expanded With Jessie Murph

Organizers of the Rock The South Festival, which was scheduled to take place this coming weekend in Decatur, AL, has been postponed until October and fourth date has been added that will feature a headline set from Jessie Murph.
They shared the following this morning: Due to unprecedented amounts of rainfall across the state of Alabama this past week we've made the difficult decision with the City of Decatur to reschedule the festival from this coming weekend to the weekend of October 1st through 4th.
All three previously announced headliners will remain on the lineup: Zach Top on Thursday, Oct. 1; Jason Aldean on Friday, Oct. 2; and Riley Green on Sunday, Oct.4. The festival weekend will now expand to four days with a headlining performance from Jessie Murph on Saturday, Oct. 3 at no additional cost to ticket holders.
Most scheduled artists are able to perform on the revised dates and we will announce the updated daily lineups in the coming weeks.
The safety of our festival attendees, artists, and staff is paramount, and we're confident that the rescheduled dates will ensure an enjoyable festival experience for all.
Festival tickets and camping packages for the original dates will be honored on the newly rescheduled dates. We will email purchasers next week with details for those unable to attend Rock the South this October. Please continue to check www.rockthesouth.com for details surrounding the new dates of the festival and additional information.
Watch Robert Jon & The Wreck's 'Arroyo' Video
Wave To Earth Map Out Global Tour Dates
Steve Louw Releases Kevin Shirley produced 'Traces Of The Flood'
Alan Walden Talks Lynyrd Skynyrd, Otis Redding & The Stories Behind The Music
Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery Plot Tour -Rock The South Festival Postponed And Expanded- Wage War, We Came As Romans Tour- more
Kenny Chesney Finds Three New Songs To Include On Forthcoming Album- Wynonna Shares 'Kentucky Queen' To Announce New Album 'The Hard Truth'- more
mgk and Wiz Khalifa's 'Passport' Video- Alanis Morissette Announces Limited-Run Residency- SIENNA SPIRO Announces The My House Tour- Olivia Rodrigo- more
Quick Flicks: Stevie Nicks - Live at Red Rocks (Remastered)
On The Record: Reissues Volume 2
The Cranberries - Everybody Else is Doing It, So Why Can't We? (33rd Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
Paul McCartney - The Boys of Dungeon Lane
Wage War Recruit We Came As Romans, Varials, and Cane Hill For Emergency Broadcast Tour
Underoath, August Burns Red, Atreyu, As Cities Burn, and Emery Plot Tour
The Menzingers Share Their 'Better Angels' Video
Watch lolitslea's 'Burnout!! Burnout!!' Video
Rock The South Festival Postponed And Expanded With Jessie Murph
Militarie Gun Launching 20 Songs for 20 Dollars North American Tour
Tortoise Announce North American Summer Tour Dates
Hear Paul Di'Anno Rock Iron Maiden Classic From New Live Album