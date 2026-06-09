Rock The South Festival Postponed And Expanded With Jessie Murph

Organizers of the Rock The South Festival, which was scheduled to take place this coming weekend in Decatur, AL, has been postponed until October and fourth date has been added that will feature a headline set from Jessie Murph.

They shared the following this morning: Due to unprecedented amounts of rainfall across the state of Alabama this past week we've made the difficult decision with the City of Decatur to reschedule the festival from this coming weekend to the weekend of October 1st through 4th.

All three previously announced headliners will remain on the lineup: Zach Top on Thursday, Oct. 1; Jason Aldean on Friday, Oct. 2; and Riley Green on Sunday, Oct.4. The festival weekend will now expand to four days with a headlining performance from Jessie Murph on Saturday, Oct. 3 at no additional cost to ticket holders.

Most scheduled artists are able to perform on the revised dates and we will announce the updated daily lineups in the coming weeks.

The safety of our festival attendees, artists, and staff is paramount, and we're confident that the rescheduled dates will ensure an enjoyable festival experience for all.

Festival tickets and camping packages for the original dates will be honored on the newly rescheduled dates. We will email purchasers next week with details for those unable to attend Rock the South this October. Please continue to check www.rockthesouth.com for details surrounding the new dates of the festival and additional information.

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