The Menzingers Share Their 'Better Angels' Video

The Menzingers have shared their new single "Better Angels" along with a Britain Weyant directed music video. The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Everything I Ever Saw," which is set to to be released on July 17th.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the band elaborated on the genesis of "Better Angels" and spoke about the deepening connection they've found 20 years into their career.

Vocalist / guitarist Tom May spoke about the track in a new interview with Rolling Stone, explaining, "We tried to make 'Better Angels' the song version of those late-night conversations with an old friend, the kind where you sit around a kitchen table and solve all of the world's problems.

"It feels like we're being torn apart. The country is run by monsters and money, and there are plenty of people who benefit from keeping us at each other's throats.

"'Better Angels' is a message about what we're doing, what responsibility we have to become better versions of ourselves, and that we're not alone or powerless. It's a push against the cynicism that's so easy to embrace and a reminder that the world we want starts with how we treat ourselves and each other."

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